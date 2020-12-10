By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 4,219 new COVID-19 cases, 3,562 patients have recovered and 38 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 162,774 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 99,892 of them have recovered, and 1,793 people have died. Currently, 61,089 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,006 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,902,584 tests have been conducted so far.

