By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 81 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 39,280 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 36,836 of them have recovered, and 576 people have died. Currently, 1,868 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,011 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,057,803 tests have been conducted so far.