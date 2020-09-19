By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 177 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 19.

Some 148 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 39,042 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 36,601 patients have recovered, 574 people have died. Currently, 1,867 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,722 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,047,906 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

