By Aisha Jabbarova

Some 508 people tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23, bringing the tally of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan to 13,715, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has reported.

In the meantime, six patients died and 335 more recovered from COVID-19 on June 23.

As of June 24, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 167 coronavirus-related deaths. Some 7,503 people have recovered and 6,045 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

So far, 432,858 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case on February 28 and imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to curb the spread of the virus.

The country has built 4 modular hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients and the number of such hospitals is expected to reach ten soon.

