By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 387 new COVID-19 cases, 274 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on June 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 9,957 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 5,583 have recovered, 119 people have died. Currently, 4,255 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 381,846 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz