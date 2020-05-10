By Trend

The cases of the coronavirus infection have been revealed among compatriots in Azerbaijan who recently arrived from Russia, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet’s Cabinet on May 9, Trend reports.

Bayramli noted that according to the statistics for Baku city, the majority of infection cases has again accounted for Yasamal district with 19.8 percent. COVID-19 cases in Nasimi district has increased as compared to the last week standing at 16.7 percent. Nasimi district accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases recorded today. Around 14.3 percent of the infection cases account for Binagadi and 11.8 percent is in Sabunchu district.

He went on to add that 22 percent of those infected belong to the age group of 50-59 years, while 18 percent accounts for the age group of 30-39 years. Around 43 percent of those who died from COVID-19 are from the age group of 60-69 years. One of those died belongs to the age group of 40-49. The patient was also suffering from a long-term chronic illness.

