The individuals who are in quarantine zones in various Azerbaijani hospitals are undergoing medical check-up to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to reveal cases of infection, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the individuals who are on quarantine undergo the appropriate medical check-up. The laboratory tests are conducted. These individuals’ health is under control. The individuals with positive results are immediately transported to the special hospitals, and the appropriate measures are taken in connection with their medical treatment, said the report.

According to the operational information as of March 10, following the medical check-up and laboratory tests, the quarantine period for 312 people, who are not infected, has been completed in Azerbaijan, and they have already left the hospitals.

Currently, other people on quarantine are undergoing medical check-up.

