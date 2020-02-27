By Trend

The condition of 186 people suspected of being infected with coronavirus is controlled by doctors in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 27 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

Seven of them are in the infectious disease ward of the Clinical Medical Center, two - in a special medical facility, 86 - in Astara central district hospital and 91 - in Jalilabad central district hospital.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Since then, nearly 3,000 people have died and 82,000 people have been confirmed as infected worldwide.

