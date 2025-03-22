SOCAR Trading to join FT Commodities Global Summit 2025 in Lausanne

22 March 2025 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from SOCAR Trading, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will participate in the FT Commodities Global Summit 2025 in Lausanne, Switzerland, from March 24-26, Azernews reports.

Taghi Taghi-zadeh, Acting General Director for Trading at SOCAR Trading, will speak on the “Oil: Will Prices Stabilize at a New Level?” panel. Additionally, Julie Noller, the company’s carbon quota trader, will join discussions on “Carbon Quota Trading: The Future of Carbon Markets in a Global Regulatory Environment”, while Antoine Sevrey, Head of Trade and Structured Finance, will participate in “Risks, Interest Rates, Liquidity and Inflation: Challenges in Commodity Trade Financing.”

The summit will explore key industry challenges, including geopolitics, supply chain resilience, energy transition, and regulatory frameworks. It will feature over 85 speakers and 450 delegates from the energy sector.

SOCAR Trading, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Geneva and operates in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Houston, specializing in crude oil, petroleum products, LNG, natural gas, and environmental products trading.