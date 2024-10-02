ADA University hosts Inaugural Symposium on Quality Assurance in Higher Education

2 October 2024 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

ADA University hosted the first symposium on quality assurance in higher education, featuring 55 specialists from 31 institutions on September 26-27, 2024, in cooperation with the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education (TKTA), Azernews reports citing the university.

In his opening speech, Tural Ahmadov, Chairman of the Board of TKTA, highlighted the importance of quality assurance in the context of institutional accreditation, along with the experiences gained and general trends.

During the two-day symposium, local and international experts shared their insights on teaching evaluation, advances in institutional accreditation, modern pedagogical approaches, data accountability, and various quality assurance mechanisms in universities. The event served as a platform for cooperation and the exchange of ideas among higher education institutions.

After the event, Maurus Roller, head of the Quality Assurance and Accreditation Department at ADA University, emphasized the symposium's success: "The positive and productive environment during these two days exceeded my expectations. This reaffirms the importance of the topic and the contributions of those working in quality assurance in higher education institutions across the country."

Frank Niedermeier, head of the Center for Quality and Development at Potsdam University in Germany and one of the event speakers, also praised the organization of the symposium: "The symposium was well organized. I was happy to be part of this event; it was a valuable experience for both the participants and myself."

Elkin Nurmammadov, vice-rector for academic affairs at ADA University, noted that due to the symposium's success, they plan to hold the event annually.

As a result of the symposium, many participants emphasized the need for closer cooperation between universities in the field of quality assurance and expressed their intention to create a platform for sharing experiences and collaborating on common issues and projects.

