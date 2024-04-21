Azerbaijan's rich culture and traditions presented in Morocco [PHOTOS]

21 April 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Cultural Day was held in Rabat American School in the capital of Morocco with the participation of 20 countries, Azernews reports.

The embassy of Azerbaijan in Morocco also participated in the traditional event held to demonstrate the diversity of the cultures of the world's peoples.

The embassy noted that the rich culture and traditions of Azerbaijan were presented to the event participants and guests.

Visitors to the national stand got acquainted with Azerbaijani carpet making, national costumes, pottery and music. The diversity of the national cuisine of Azerbaijan has attracted the special interest of the guests. They were given the opportunity to taste meat and kutab and our national cookies baklava, as well as drink Azerbaijan tea with walnut and white cherry jam.

It should be noted that more than 300 visitors attended the festival.

---

