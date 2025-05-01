Culture Minister meets with People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova [PHOTOS]

1 May 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with the outstanding theater and film actress, State Prize laureate, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, Azernews reports.

The meeting, organized on the occasion of the artist's 80th anniversary, was also attended by well-known representatives of the film community.

Welcoming the film figures, the Culture Minister Adil Karimli drew attention to the significant contribution that People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova made to the development of the Azerbaijan culture. He emphasised that the artist has won the sympathy of several generations of viewers with the colorful images she has brought to life on stage and screen.

The Minister said that Shafiga Mammadova's unique art has always been highly appreciated by our state, and she has been awarded the highest awards of the republic. It was noted that by the Decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on March 29 of this year, the actress was awarded the Istiglal Order, and the head of state personally presented this highest award to the artist.

Congratulating the artist on his jubilee, Adil Karimli presented her with the Ministry's Honorary Decree.

Shafiga Mammadova expressed her gratitude to the head of state for the high value placed on her creativity.

Stating that the cinema sector is one of the most important directions of culture, the minister noted that President Ilham Aliyev pays attention to the development of all spheres of culture, including the cinema industry. The approval of the "State Program on the Development of Azerbaijani Cinema for 2008-2018" by the Decree of the Head of State dated August 4, 2008, and the establishment of the Cinema Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Culture by the Decree dated April 20, 2022 are a vivid manifestation of the attention and care shown to this area.

The Minister informed about the appointment of the head of the Cinema Agency and said that Rashad Azizov, who previously served as the head of the Creative Industries and Digital Development Department of the Ministry of Culture, will fulfill this position.

It was noted that Rashad Azizov closely participated in the implementation of a number of projects on cultural and creative industries implemented by the Ministry of Culture in recent years, as well as the Baku Cinema Breeze International Film Festival and the Eastern Countries Film Industry Market. He also played an active role in organizing the activities of the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (Creative Center) established by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Adil Karimli also spoke about the film project competitions held with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency a in recent years, the films filmed, and invited representatives of the film community to cooperate more closely with the agency.

During the conversation, an exchange of views was held on the current state of the film industry, implemented and planned projects.

At the end, commemorative photos were taken.