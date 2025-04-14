State String Quartet captivates audience with chamber music [PHOTOS]

14 April 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State String Quartet has captivated the audience with a magnificent chamber music concert, Azernews reports.

The highly-anticipated event took place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The concert program included String Quartet in b-moll (op. 11) by S. Barber and String Quartet No. 14 in d-moll "Death and the Maiden" by F. Schubert.

Despite the fact that both compositions were complex both in terms of sound and technique, the performers coped with them with amazing ease.

This bright concert can be considered the result of selfless work and a continuation of successful performances. The quartet will present a wider and more diverse repertoire at the upcoming concerts.

The Azerbaijan State String Quartet was created in 1998. Its repertoire is rich in classical and modern works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

The string quartet includes laureates of republican and international competitions Nazrin Aslanli (1st violin), Khayala Abdullayeva (2nd violin), Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Vakhtang Imanov (viola) and Alexey Miltykh (cello).

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.