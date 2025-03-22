Azerbaijani culture showcased at Erasmus Student Network’s “Cultural Dinner” in Brussels [PHOTO]

22 March 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Erasmus Student Network (ESN), Europe's largest student network, organized a “Cultural Dinner” event in Brussels, bringing together international students to celebrate global cultures and national cuisines.

According to Azernews, the event aimed to promote cultural exchange by introducing students to diverse traditions, customs, and gastronomy from around the world.

The Azerbaijani-Belgian Student Association “IRS”, supported by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, actively participated in the event, showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich culinary heritage. Guests were treated to Azerbaijani national dishes, while organizers provided insights into Azerbaijan’s cultural traditions, including Novruz, one of the country’s most cherished holidays. The customs and rituals of Novruz, such as the preparation of traditional sweets and symbolic elements like the Samani (sprouted wheat), were explained to attendees.

Adding to the event’s vibrancy, Azerbaijani national dances were performed during the artistic segment, captivating the audience with their colorful costumes and energetic choreography. The performances, along with enthusiastic presentations, were warmly received by international participants, further enhancing Azerbaijan’s cultural visibility in Europe.