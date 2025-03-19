Renown mugham singers leave audience in awe [PHOTOS]

19 March 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Within "Master Class" initiative, International Mugham Center has delighted the audience with dastgahs "Nəva" and "Şur", showcasing both instrumental interpretations and performances by mugham singers, Azernews reports.

The evening commenced with remarks from the director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade, who emphasized the significance of preserving Azerbaijan's ancient mugham tradition.

He stressed the need to revisit and reintroduce lesser-known and cherished mughams to the public through a series of dedicated events.

The primary aim of this project is to ensure the preservation and transmission of Azerbaijan’s classical music traditions, particularly the master-apprentice lineage. Renowned performers of mugham will regularly participate in these master classes throughout the year.

The concert-lecture featured tar virtuoso and educator Elkhan Muzaffarov, who fascinated mugham enthusiasts with his interpretations, alongside talented young khanende performers (mugham singers) Khatai Hajiyev, Malik Hasanov, and Fuad Azizzade.

They were supported by esteemed artists, including Togrul Asadullayev on kamancha, Chinara Heydarova on kanon, Kamal Nuriyev on tar, Amil Mustafayev on naghara, and Rafael Asgarov on balaban.

Mughams represent some of the most invaluable treasures of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, embodying the essence of both material and spiritual artistic expression.

The dastgahs serve as the pinnacle of Azerbaijani classical music within the oral tradition. The structure of a dastgah is intricately built upon a series of related mugham modes, each contributing to its overall artistic arc. The term "dastgah" itself derives from two components: "dest," denoting a set, and "gah," meaning place or position, collectively signifying a cohesive unit.

A dastgah encompasses all sections of mugham—shobe, gushe, as well as associated rengi and tasnifs—forming a unified composition characterized by a logical progression through its various elements. This deliberate, sequential unfolding allows for the dramatic evolution of the music, culminating in a multi-part cyclical work.

Each mugham-dastgah conveys a profound artistic narrative, reflecting the spiritual journey of an individual through a range of emotional states (makams or stops).

These evoke a spectrum of sentiments in the audience, from feelings of strength and vitality (Rast), cheerful lyricism (Shur), deep affection (Segah), and poignant sorrow (Shushter), to moments of passionate intensity (Chargah), profound melancholy (Bayaty-Shiraz), and a deeper sorrow still (Humayun).

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, under the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.