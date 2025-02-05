Azerbaijan announces its Eurovision 2025 entry [PHOTOS]

5 February 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The name of the performer who will represent Azerbaijan at the international song contest Eurovision 2025 has been announced, Azernews reports.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation for Eurovision, Nurlan Jafarov, and the head of media, Turab Teymur, stated that this year Azerbaijan will be represented in Basel, Switzerland, by the group Mamagama.

Founded in 2021, Mamagama is known for its unique blend of rock, pop music, and traditional Azerbaijani sounds. The band has established itself as one of the most innovative musical projects on the Azerbaijani scene.

The music band has already made a name for itself at international music festivals and competitions, including its highly acclaimed performance at the prestigious Albanian festival Kënga Magjike in 2022.

The band consists of three members: Asaf - frontman and lead vocalist, Hass - a guitarist, and Arif - a percussionist.

Asaf, commenting on participating in the contest, said: "It is a great honour for me to represent the culture of Azerbaijan on such a grand stage. I have a deep love for my homeland, and this contest is a unique opportunity to share its beauty and spirit with all of Europe. We will soon present a song that fully reflects the soul of our country. We are incredibly excited, and we believe that our performance will leave a lasting impression."

The 69th Eurovision Contest will take place in Basel from May 13 to 17. Mamagama will perform on May 13 in the second part of the first semifinal.

With a strong lineup of vocalists, Azerbaijan has always delivered spectacular shows at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Land of Fire marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song Day After Day.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

Ell & Nikki's song Running Scared (2011) managed to captivate Eurovision fans and brought the longest-running song competition to Baku's Crystal Hall in 2012.

Ell & Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

In 2023, young talents Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar rocked the Eurovision stage in Liverpool with the song Tell Me More.

Fahree (Fakhri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2024 with the song​ Özünlə Apar. The song is co-written​ by Fahree, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Haydar, Mila Miles, and Mado Salikh.