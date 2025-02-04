Baku, Tashkent strengthen cultural ties [PHOTOS]

4 February 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Uzbek National Institute of Musical Arts, Azernews reports.

The document was inked by the Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent and the Rector of the Uzbek National Institute of Musical Arts Eldor Shermanov.

The MoC envisages that the parties will carry out relevant work to further expand relations between the relevant institutions of the two countries in the fields of culture, art, music, education, science, exchange of experience, and implementation of joint projects.

The document notes that the research and development of national musical art, exchange programs in music education, joint cultural festivals, exhibitions and concert programs will also be carried out.

According to the memorandum, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center also plans to establish an "Azerbaijani Hearth" at the Uzbek National Institute of Musical Arts.

Thus, the Cultural Center is expected to provide the "Azerbaijani Hearth " with publications related to the Azerbaijani language, literature, history, culture, art, and national musical instruments.

At the same time, the Uzbek National Institute of Musical Arts will use its capabilities to organize the teaching of the Azerbaijani language, music, and culture and will cooperate with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in this work.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The centre was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural centre has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Founded in 1941, the National Institute of Musical Arts is regarded as one of the largest music educational institutions in Uzbekistan.

The institute provides high-quality educational programs that focus on national music fundamentals and training talented musicians on an international scale.

In 2024, the Uzbek National Institute of Musical Arts signed Memorandums of Cooperation (MoC) with the International Mugham Center in Baku.