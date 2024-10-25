Brussels hosts photo exhibition dedicated to Baku [PHOTOS]

25 October 2024 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Halles Saint-Gery in Brussels has opened a photo exhibition "Flowers of Baku", Azernews reports, citing the French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association (ADFA)​.

Organized by the Atabay Cultural Diplomacy Association with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium, the art project highlights Baku city's heritage Art Nouveau style (Art Nouveau de la ville de Bakou).

On an area of ​​more than 400 square meters, visitors can get acquainted with the history of the city of Baku, which is also closely connected with the history of oil production by the Nobel brothers, the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers. The author of the photographs is Belgian photojournalist Frank Depaifven.

More than 250 people took part in the opening - representatives of diplomatic missions, local intelligentsia, figures in the fields of art and science, urban planning and architecture, and representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora.

The speakers shared their impressions of their visits to Baku, the architecture of the capital of Azerbaijan, which vividly embodies the harmony of the ancient East and the modern West. The history of the architectural buildings presented in the paintings was told.

The event featured works by Azerbaijani classics performed by a graduate of the Conservatoire de Verviers, a talented pianist, and our compatriot from Belgium Aynur Sultanli. The exhibition will last until January 8, 2025.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, as the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, you can follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper