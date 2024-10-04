Ganja hosts another musical evening dedicated to eminent mugham singer [PHOTOS]

4 October 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted another musical evening dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent mugham singer Seid Shushinski, Azernews reports.

The concert was held within the project "Cultural Legacy of the People", carried out by Ganja State Philharmonic Hall with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Ganja Executive Power, and Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Culture Department.

The concert program featured performances by teachers and students from Music Schools No. 1, 2, and 3 and the Children's Art School in Ganja.

Hayal Aliyev, Fatima Guliyeva, Zahra Musaeva, Zaur Dadashov, and Fidanlar mugham ensemble delighted the audience with compositions such as "Mahur" təsnifi, "Qızılgül," "Bayatı-kürd," "Şur" təsnifi, and "Şuşanın dağları."

The main objective of the "Cultural Heritage of the People" project is to promote classical examples of Azerbaijani musical art and engage in educational activities aimed at introducing folk music to a broader audience and modern youth.

Within the framework of the project, a series of events dedicated to prominent figures in culture and art are held.

Earlier, evenings were dedicated to classics of compositional art such as Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Suleyman Alasgarov, and the mugham performer Jabbar Garyagdioglu.

