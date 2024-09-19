Cultural figures celebrate birthday of prominent composer [PHOTOS]

19 September 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

In Azerbaijan, September 18 is celebrated as National Music Day, marking the birthday of the remarkable composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, who is recognized as the founder of Azerbaijani written music and the composer of the first opera in the East.

The practice of commemorating this day as a holiday was initiated by the renowned conductor maestro Niyazi, who observed it annually following Uzeyir Hajibayli's passing.

National Music Day was officially established in Azerbaijan in 2009 by a decree of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The day serves as an opportunity to honor the country's musical traditions and promote cultural awareness among its citizens.

The music feast is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout Azerbaijan.

The day is marked by numerous cultural events, music festivals, concerts, which demonstrate the country's musical diversity and talents.

Baku Music Academy has solemnly celebrated National Music Day.

Representatives of state institutions and public organizations, prominent cultural and art figures as well as music enthusiasts attended the event.

In his speech, Rector of the Baku Academy, People's Artist and Professor Farhad Badalbayli emphasized that the tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer as a holiday was initiated by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

He drew attention to the fact that with the Decree signed by our National Leader in 1995, on the eve of the 110th anniversary of the birth of the genius composer, September 18 is celebrated as National Music Day in Azerbaijan country every year.

"Uzeyir Hajibayli is a sacred figure for us. The graduates of the Baku Music Academy named after him perform successfully all over the world. Of course, this is Uzeyir bay’s success," emphasized the rector.

Farhad Badalbayli also noted Uzeyir Hajibayli's contributions to the development of the Azerbaijani music and stated that the great composer will forever live in the hearts of the music community and people.

People's Artist Khuraman Gasimova congratulated the participants of the event on National Music Day.

“I am proud to be a graduate of this beautiful musical institution. It is also worth mentioning what a wonderful situation it is that events will be held in the liberated Shusha, in the homeland of Uzeyir Hajibayli, within the framework of a festival named after him,” she said.

The Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov remarked that the birthday of Uzeyir Hajibayli is celebrated in a grand manner in the country, stressing the significant role of the great composer in the history of the Azerbaijani musical culture.

“There is no place on Earth where Uzeyir bey’s music is not heard. Our musicians successfully perform on the world's beautiful stages, promoting our national music,” he noted.

Afterward, classical music pieces were performed by the Exemplary and Separate Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense and the Azerbaijani State Choir.

----

