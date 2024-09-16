Another new school project of Heydar Aliyev Foundation realised in Shamakhi district [PHOTOS]

16 September 2024 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

A new school building for 132 students, built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was put into use in Hajigadirli village of Shamakhi, Azernews reports. Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the school's teaching and student staff, and village residents took part in the opening of the newly commissioned school building.

The representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Shamil Azizov, the head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Tahir Mammadov, made a speech and congratulated the teachers and students on the occasion of the opening of the school's new building.

The head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Tahir Mammadov, spoke about the state's concern for the development of education in our country, including the strengthening of the material and technical base of general education schools in Shamakhi in recent years, the construction of new educational centers, and the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in this field.

The deputy director of the school Sheyda Sheydayev in his speech pointed out that the educational center is equipped with the necessary equipment. Therefore, on behalf of the collective and village residents, the president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation expressed his gratitude to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva.

It should be noted that the building of Hajigadirli village secondary school of Shamakhi region was built in 1975. Since the building was unusable, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation built a new school with 132 places for pupils. The two-story school building consists of 3 detachments. The school is fully equipped with necessary furniture and equipment, and the classrooms and laboratories are fully equipped with visual aids. There are 10 classrooms, physics, chemistry laboratories, informatics, military training and labor training rooms, a library, a canteen, dance and gymnasiums, and an outdoor sports field. The new educational center is provided with constant water, heating system, as well as fire alarm and video surveillance systems.

Furthermore, 16 teachers will be engaged in the education of 122 students in the school.

