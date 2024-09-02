Orkhan Aghazade's film wins Grand Prix at int'l film festival [PHOTOS]

2 September 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Orkhan Aghazade's film "Returning a movie mechanic" has been awarded the Grand Prix of the EBS International Documentary Festival in South Korea, Azernews reports.

The main character of the film, the former cinema samid, lives with a sense of loneliness and melancholy since he lost his son as a result of an accident at work. To get rid of this mood, he begins to work in order to return to his former profession, revive film screenings and attract young Avo to this.

Although there is a big difference in age between them, they are both passionate about cinema and live the idea of ​​reorganizing the mass movie in a remote village. To do this, it is necessary to convince the villagers to build a place for the movie screen, repair old projectors, get permission from the administration, etc.

The full-length documentary-game film is a joint project of the German film studio Lichtblick Film and French Kidam, with the support of WDR and ZDF.

The director and screenwriter are Orkhan Aghazade, operator - Daniel Guliyev, film editor - Nicole Schmeyer, sound engineer - Morteza Najaflo, producers - Lino Rettinger and François-Pierre Clavel.

EBS International Documentary Festival also known as EIDF, is an annual film festival hosted by the Educational Broadcasting System of South Korea since 2004.

The festival focuses on highlighting documentary films on Asia or made in Asia. It is open to countries from around the world. In addition to screenings and broadcasts, EIDF events also include master classes and workshops.

The 15th edition of the festival featured 72 films from 33 countries. The films were screened during the event in theaters as well as through TV via EBS local news channels and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

