Turkish actress to present her play in Baku [PHOTOS]

Turkish film and theater actress Sumru Yavrucuk will perform in Baku with her solo play "Shirley Valentine", Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The play will be performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater on October 5-6 with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the organization of Caspian Media Group.

The two-act monologue focuses on the story of Shirley Valentine, lost in the boredom of everyday life. She rediscovers himself and begins to stand firmly on his feet on the path of life...

The director of the play is Sumru Yavrucuk herself, who is a laureate of a number of awards in the field of theater.

The Turkish actress became famous for her character in the TV series "Foreign Bridegroom". Later, she starred in such movies as "What is Fatmagul's Fault?", "My Wonderful Life", "All about marriage".

