Modern poetry recited in Azerbaijan's cultural center [PHOTOS]

An hour of modern poetry "The Motherland of the Word is Garabagh" has been organised as part of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, head of the Poetry Sector at Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Ibrahim Ilyasli Vagif, said the Vagif Poetry Days are a celebration of words, art and spirituality.

Poets from the country's regions and young poets who are members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union recited their poems in front of the Khurshudbanu Natavan's House.

Honoured Artist, Professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art Agalar Bayramov, Chairman of the Guba branch of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ramiz Gusarchayli, Chairman of the Garabagh branch of the Writers' Union Elchin Iskandarzade, head of the Press Service Khayal Rza, writer-playwright, poet, translator Seyran Sakhavat, Honoured Cultural Workers Gyashyam Najafzade, Rafig Yusifoglu, poets Farid Huseyn, Intigam Yashar, Kamala Abiyeva, Rafail Injayurd, Shahnaz Shahin, Dayandur Sevgin, Matanat Ulushirvanli, Zarangiz Demirchigayali and others recited their patriotic poems, as well as works dedicated to Shusha.

On January 14, 1982, the mausoleum of the great poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif (1717-1797) and the House of Poetry were inaugurated in Shusha with the participation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

It was at that event that National Leader Heydar Aliyev supported the initiative of the Azerbaijani literary figures in this direction and gave an instruction to hold the Vagif Poetry Days.

The festival of speech and art was organised for the first time in July 1982.

The Vagif Poetry Days, which have a forty-two-year history, are being organised for the fourth time in Shusha city, which was freed from occupation.

