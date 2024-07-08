YAY Gallery launches new group exhibition [PHOTOS]

8 July 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

YAY Gallery has launched a group exhibition themed "Everything will be fine: Tomorrow or someday", Azernews reports.

Aida Mahmudova, the founder of YARAT Contemporary Art Space, who participated in the opening ceremony, is one of the artists in the group exhibition.

Curated by Zahra Mammadova, the group exhibition displays art pieces by Rasim Babayev, Elshan Baba, Orkhan Huseynov, Terlan Gorchu, Aida Mahmudova, Gafar Rzayev, Zamir Suleymanov, and CHINGIZ.

Through this exhibition, viewers are confronted with the meditation that art is both a mirror and a remedy, urging us to consider its power to drive change. Eight artists with diverse practices have come together, each offering a unique perspective on this transformative force—parallel truths that overlap and interconnect.

The art project explores various themes: from contemporary dilemmas to introspective journeys. Artists delve into liminal spaces, seeking meaning amidst the complexities of time and place. They tackle identity, prompting us to reflect on who we are and where we stand. The exposition embodies the "diaries" that make sense perhaps personally to the artists themselves, yet resonate and also reflect the collective experiences.

Embedded within their work is a dialogue with a socio-political reality—a raw conversation that speaks to the soul.

What is more naked standing bare in front of the questions? Questions arise, challenging us to consider conflicts and chaos while finding beauty and purpose within. Each artist is somewhat of a prophet of their era, inviting us to find meaning in their narratives.

The exhibition aims to incite a seed for thought for it to grow bigger and find belief in the power of art in difficult times.

Through narrating, we find continuity and hope. As long as artists continue to share their stories and visions, we can find solace and the promise of a better future.

The exhibition "Everything will be fine: Tomorrow or someday" was highly appreciated by art enthusiasts. The art project will run at YAY Gallery until December 8.

Established in 2012, YAY Gallery is located in the heart of Baku’s Old City which sits amongst designated UNESCO world heritage sites.

The gallery was founded by YARAT Contemporary Art Space, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the art infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The primary activity of YAY Gallery is to organize exhibition-sales events featuring works by talented and promising young artists from Azerbaijan and other countries, as well as by renowned and experienced artists. The revenue generated from the sale of artworks is shared between the artists and the YARAT organization.

Another priority of YAY Gallery is to serve as a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences by organizing lectures, seminars, film screenings, and other events conducted by artists and professionals working in the field of art.

Working hours:

Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00 – 20:00

Address: 5 Kichik Gala St.

Free admission, all the artworks are for sale.

