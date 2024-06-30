Baku hosts creative evening of Honored Artist Mammadagha Umudov [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Russian House in Baku has hosted a creative evening of Honored Artist, Professor Mammadagha Umudov, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and the Russian House in Baku.

The host of the evening, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina, spoke about the interesting creative path of the composer, important milestones in his diverse creative activity, as well as the stylistic features of the works performed in the concert program. That evening, the audience was able to enjoy a varied musical program consisting of chamber and instrumental works by the composer.

The composer's works were performed by senior teacher of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Svetlana Ahmadova as well as Conservatoryr's teachers Ibrahim Babayev, Rena Imanova, accompanists Firuza Najafli-Gadimaliyeva, Aysel Shahbazli, as well as laureates of international and republican competitions Nazrin Imanova, Masum Aliyev, Abid Chalabiyev, Jalal Ismayilzade and Asim Rzazade .

The project manager is Svetlana Ahmadova, holder of the Honorary Title-Advanced Education Worker. The audience was presented with the video "Garabagh is Azerbaijan" to Mammadagha Umudov's music, who concluded by expressing gratitude to the musicians and organizers of the evening.

