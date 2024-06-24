Honoured Artist Inara Babayeva delivers fantastic concert [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Inara Babayeva, has delivered a fantastic solo concert at the National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Inara Babayeva noted that the works of English composers included in the program will be performed in Azerbaijan for the first time.

In the concert program entitled "Time to listen to music", Inara Babayeva performed heart-touching music pieces.

Her performance was accompanied by Honoured Artists Zulfia Sadigova (piano), Ayyub Aliyev (cello), and Nurlan Ganjili (oboe).

Many public and cultural figures attended the concert. They greeted the musical numbers with great interest.

In conclusion, Inara Babayeva expressed her gratitude to the National Art Museum for organising the concert, adding that similar concert programs will be presented in the new season.

