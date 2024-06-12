President of Uzbekistan receives Azerbaijan Culture Minister [PHOTOS]

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, who was visiting Tashkent, Azernews reports.

Adil Karimli conveyed the greetings and good wishes of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the head of state.

The issues of strategic partnership and expansion of humanitarian relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli previously met with his Uzbek counterpart Ozodbek Nazarbekov to discuss prospects for cooperation. A proposal was made to produce a film dedicated to the prominent Uzbek and Azerbaijani poets Alisher Navai and Muhammad Fuzuli.

Note that Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples are united by similar national customs and traditions, a common language group, and culture.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995 between the two countries, bilateral ties have forged deep bonds. Over 100 documents have been signed between the two countries until today.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentations, exhibitions, and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture, which are underway in Tashkent, open a new page in the history of cultural ties between the two countries.

From musical numbers to theatre plays, the Days of Azerbaijani Culture feature a large-scale program, which became another celebration of Azerbaijani culture and art in the fraternal country.

