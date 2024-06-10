Director of Azerbaijan Culture Centre in Istanbul meets with cultural figures [PHOTOS]

Director of the Azerbaijan Culture Centre in Istanbul, Samir Abbasov, has received the Turkish artist and the Azerbaijan experts in the field of culture, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul with the participation of the Honoured Art Worker of Azerbaijan, actress-director Malahat Abbasova, People's Artist Alikhan Samadov, Head of Kharibulbul Azerbaijan Vision Theatre Union Kamala Kamal Jabbarova, and other cultural figures.

The participants of the meeting exchanged their thoughts on a deeper introduction and promotion of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Turkiye and steps to be taken in this direction.

Note that Azerbaijan and Turkiye have constantly expanded cooperation in the museum field, theatre, music, film industry, and book publishing.

Important steps are also being taken to expand relations and the exchange of experience between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the protection and restoration of cultural heritage.

The sides agreed on facilitating cooperation and exchanging experience between the two countries in the field of cultural heritage protection, as well as mutual support in preventing the smuggling of cultural property.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye also reached an agreement on cooperation in the film industry, including holding joint film festivals.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz