Vineyard holds charity concert timed to Children's Day [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The Chamber and Organ Music Hall has hosted a charity event and concert "Do Good," organized by the Vineyard Azerbaijan Christian Community and with the support of the Public Union for Social Assistance to People with Cochlear Implants, Azernews reports.

The event was timed to coincide with International Children's Day on June 1.

At the opening, a minute of silence was held to honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the country's independence and freedom, national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The event was organized for children of martyrs and veterans of the Garabagh War, from low-income families, with hearing impairment and cochlear implants.

"Every child is a successful future of Azerbaijan, a potential family. We want the hearts of our new generation to be filled with love for God, loyalty to the Motherland and respect for elders. May the Lord protect and bless each of our children! Amen!" said the senior pastor Vineyard Azerbaijan Church Emil Panakhov.

Slogans of the event such as "God loves Azerbaijan!" and "Success knows no obstacles!" expressed the main essence of the event.

The artistic part featured various fun programs, shows with a panda and a robot, fire and foam, balloons and magic tricks.

A book for children, "Stories from the Holy Scriptures," published by Vineyard Azerbaijan with an excise stamp from the Azerbaijan State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations was presented as well.

At the end, each of the children was given gifts from the Samariant's Purse campaign.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

