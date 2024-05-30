State Film Fund pays tribute to well-known film director [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Film Fund has hosted an evening dedicated to the memory of the well-known film director and actor, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Elkhan Gasimov, Azernews reports.

In the evening, organized with the support of the Culture Ministry and the State Film Agency, an exhibition was launched, featuring photographs reflecting the director's life path.

A video dedicated to the memory of Elkhan Gasimov was shown to the guests of the event.

In his speech, the director of the State Film Fund, Honored Artist, film director Jamil Guliyev noted that Elkhan Gasimov was a regular participant in events held by the State Film Fund, spoke and shared his thoughts about cinema and well-known personalities.

It was emphasized that Elkhan Gasimov was always there and supported his counterparts.

Further, People's Artists Abdul Makhmudov, Khamis Muradov, Ogtay Mirgasimov, Khalida Guliyeva, People's Writer Natig Rasulzade, Honored Artist Sugra Bagirzade, Honored Artist Mushfig Khatamov and other people shared their memories of Elkhan Gasimov.

The daughter of Elkhan Gasimov, Kamala Gasimov, expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the State Film Fund for hosting this evening dedicated to the anniversary of the death of film director.

Documentaries "Sketch about Azerbaijan" (1969) by Ogtay Mirgasimov and "Nizami Ganjavi" (1976) by Elkhan Gasimov were screened as part of the event.

It should be noted that Elkhan Gasimov starred in the film "A Study about Azerbaijan", where he also acted as an assistant director.

Both films were shot at the AzerbaijanFilm Studio, restored and transferred into electronic format by the State Film Fund.

Elkhan Gasimov was born on April 24, 1945 in Nakhchivan. He graduated from the acting department of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts (now the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts) and the Directing Department of the Leningrad State Institute of Theater, Music and Cinematography (now the Russian State Institute of Performing Arts).

He played in about forty films, most of all remembered for his roles in such films as "Where is Ahmed?", "The Last Pass", etc.

Since 1969, he worked at the AzerbaijanFilm Studio as an actor and director he worked in more than forty feature and documentary films, Mozalan satirical film magazine.

Elkhan Gasimov passed away on May 29, 2023 at the age of 79.

