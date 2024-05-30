Ganja to host Cücələrim Kids Festival for first time [VIDEO]

30 May 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host Cücələrim Kids Festival, Azernews reports.

Organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture, Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Education,the festival will run from May 30 to June 1.

Note that the song "Cücələrim" was written by a prominent representative of the school of composers, a native of Ganja, Gambar Huseynli, with lyrics by Tofig Mutallibov.

The main goal of the festival is to enrich the musical world of children and promote children's songs. The festival will include concert programs of children's songs, performances by children's choirs, and an exhibition of handicrafts.

On June 1, International Children's Day, a children's musical parade will also be held in Ganja.

