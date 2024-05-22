Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN officials in Switzerland [PHOTOS]

22 May 2024 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

During the working visit to the Swiss city of Geneva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, met with Director of the Geneva Global Office at the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Gian Carlo Cirri, and Regional Director of the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) Europe Office, Arnold Kreilhuber.

Azernews reports that the discussions with the WFP official focused on collaborating to address world hunger, a key UN Sustainable Development Goal, and providing food aid to those affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and climate change.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation highlighted IDEA's successful partnerships with various UN agencies and expressed interest in closer cooperation with WFP, suggesting involving Azerbaijani volunteers in WFP activities worldwide.

During the meeting with the regional director of the WFP, the sides touched upon the joint projects carried out by the IDEA Public Union in Azerbaijan in partnership with the UN WFP Programme, hailing the successful cooperation in the projects to fight for species protection, as well as initiatives to protect and restore the environment of the Caspian Sea.

Founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, particularly noted that forests were cut down, water basins were polluted, and natural resources were ruthlessly exploited in Azerbaijan's territories that were occupied for almost 30 years, which resulted in serious damage to the country's environment.

In this regard, the meeting underlined the significance of cooperation with the WFP to restore the natural environment and ensure sustainable development in the previously occupied territories.

Leyla Aliyeva invited the UN representatives to participate in the COP29 conference in Baku this November to explore potential joint initiatives.

