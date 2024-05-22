Young composers thrill listeners with patriotic music [PHOTOS]

22 May 2024 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has hosted its ninth plenum, which marked the 90th anniversary of the Union, Azernews reports.

The plenum's extensive program included concerts, scientific conferences, and heated debates at the round table.

Starting with a concert of chamber instrumental and vocal music composed by young talents like Vafa Bagirzade, Sevinj Aliyeva-Gambarova, Farid Fatullayev, Ilaha Gismat-Abdulla, Tural Mammadli, and Elvin Guliyev, the plenum ended with a wide exchange of opinions between composers, musicologists, and performers.

Of particular interest was the concert of symphonic music by young composers at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

At the concert, the State Symphony Orchestra thrilled the audience with six patriotic music pieces composed by Vugar Mammadzade, Elvina Guliyeva, Ilaha Gismat-Abdulla, Eldar Babayev, Farida Fatullayeva, and Turala Mammadli under the baton of the orchestra's artistic director and chief conductor, Honoured Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The concert program included such heart-melting compositions like İnsan, Qayıdış, Zəfər yolu, Gələcəyi düşünərkən, Dəstgah, Şuşa fəthi, which are inspired by Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Garabagh War.

A musicological conference on the topic "Creativity of Young Composers" with the participation of young musicologists, as well as a general final round-table discussion based on the results of the music listened to, also became the highlights of the plenum.

