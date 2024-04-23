Forum of Azerbaijani Book Publishers announces its program

23 April 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Book Publishers has announced its program, Azernews reports.

The forum will take place at Central Scientific Library of the National Academy of Sciences on April 26.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Publishers Association, the National Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Science and Education and the Culture Ministry.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Publishers Association (ANAIB) Shamil Sadiq, head of the Turkish Association of Printers Mustafa Karagüllüoğlu, well-known cultural figures of Azerbaijan will speak at the opening ceremony of the forum.

The forum program includes an exhibition of publishing products as well as panels providing an integrated approach to publishing problems.

A total of 15 speakers will discuss such themes as the strategies of publishing houses, current problems of the country's publishing sector, as well as international experience.

An exhibition-fair "Reading Day-10" will be organized in the park of the National Academy of Sciences on April 27-28.

More than 40 leading publishing houses and book houses in the country, as well as around 70 writers, are expected to participate in the event.

The book fair will feature a large program selling a variety of books. The fair visitors will be offered various discounts.

Additionally, book presentations, autograph sessions, concert programs, poetry evenings, and master classes for children with the participation of famous writers will also be organised as part of the event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz