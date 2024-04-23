Azerbaijan hosts musical evenings dedicated to eminent composer [PHOTOS]

23 April 2024 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has organized another series of spectacular concerts as part of the project "Cultural Heritage of the Nation" (Xalqın mədəni sərvəti), Azernews reports.

Dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's prominent composer, People's Artist Suleyman Alasgarov, musical evenings were held in Shaki, Bilasuvar and Tovuz.

The concert programs were presented with the support of the Shirvan-Salyan, Shaki-Zagatala, Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Cultural Departments at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Bilasuvar, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Shaki and the Nizami House of Culture in Tovuz.

The evenings were attended by groups from Salyan, Bilasuvar and Neftchala art schools, Hajigabul, Shirvan, Salyan, Shaki, Aghstafa, Tovuz and Gazakh music schools.

Concert programs consisting of works by the composer were met with great enthusiasm.

The ceremonial closing of the project dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Suleyman Alasgarov will take place at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

