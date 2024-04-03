Khatai Arts Centre to host exhibition "Spring Colours"

Khatai Arts Centre will host an exhibition, "Spring Colours," on April 13 as part of the Republican Children's Drawing Competition.

The event is co-organised by the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Centre with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Khatai Executive Power and the Azerbaijan Artists Union within the Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to stimulate the creative activity of children, adolescents and youth, and develop their artistic taste.

As part of the competition, more than 700 young talents (10-21 years old) in groups of 15 people, took part in plein airs at the Khatai Arts Centre.

During the plein air sessions, the contestants created artistic works with watercolours inspired by the spring season.

The Selection Committee was comprised of representatives of the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts, the State Art Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Centre, including Elchin Huseynov, Jalal Agayev, Subhan Mammadov, Zahid Avazov, and Gunduz Habibov.

