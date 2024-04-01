Bakustic Jazz to give concert for Turkish music lovers

1 April 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Bakustic Jazz band will give a concert in Istanbul, Turkiye. The event will take place at Jamal Rashid Ray Concert Hall on April 5, Azernews reports.

During the concert, the artistic director of Bakustic Jazz band, well-known pianist and composer Salman Gambarov, will perform on the stage together with the soloist of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre, Ilhama Gasimova, jazzmen Shenova Yulker (trumpet), and Cenk Erdogan (stringless guitar and tambour).

Note that the Bakustic Jazz band operates under the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre.

The music band includes Salman Gambarov (piano), Ilhama Gasimova (vocals), Fuad Jafar (bass guitar), and Iskandar Alasgarov (percussion).

