Mingachevir hosts event dedicated to People's Artist Jabbar Garyagdioghlu [PHOTOS]

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall continues a series of events dedicated to the legendary mugham and folk singer, People's Artist Jabbar Garyagdioghlu.

The project was co-organised by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Central Aran, and Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Departments of Culture with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry within the project "Cultural Heritage of the Nation" (Xalqın mədəni sərvəti), Azernews reports.

It aims at promoting the classical examples of Azerbaijan's musical art in the regions through educational activities in order to bring folk music to the general public and modern youth.

Another programme was presented at the Mingachevir State Drama Theatre with the participation of vocalists and instrumentalists, as well as teaching staff from children's schools and cultural centres in Kurdamir, Mingachevir, Zardab, and Goychay. Mugham compositions, tesnifs, and folk songs were performed as part of the event.

Recall that evenings dedicated to the Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev were previously organised as part of the project.

