Fairy-tale characters come alive in Ganja State Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

For the first time, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a fabulous show, "Spring Girl and Ice Girl," dedicated to the Novruz holiday.

The cold winter weather in Azerbaijan suited the premiere of the fantastic, creative, and modern children's fairy-tale show, Azernews reports.

The author of the idea and screenwriter was the famous opera performer, director of the Philharmonic, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov.

It is interesting that the production director of the performance was also an opera performer, Honoured Artist Inara Babaeva. The creative tandem project was met with great interest by the children and made the most favourable impression on them.

In the fairy-tale show, the Spring Girl, a symbol of the Novruz holiday, kidnapped by Doctor John on the orders of the Ice Girl, is rescued by her friends Sabish and Agush. Starring talented young people - Urfana Azimova, Aysu Karimova, Jeyhun Gurbanov, Rasul Guliyev, Tofig Guliyev, Ruslan Bayramov, Amin Huseynov, and Almaz Gasimova. The show evoked great interest among both children and adults.

