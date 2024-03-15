Baku Open Dance Championship 2024 winners announced [PHOTOS]

15 March 2024 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has hosted the Baku Open Dance Championship 2024.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU) and the Azerbaijan Dance Association (ADA), Azernews reports.

More than 1000 participants from dance schools in Baku, cultural centers, various regions of the country, as well as from Belarus took part in this competition. A master class by Rima Iskandarova was held especially for Belarusian representatives.

Participants of the Baku Open Dance Championship 2024 were divided into various age groups and took part in competitions in folklore ethnicity, folklore stylization, folklore show, world dances, hip-hop show, showdance, Bollywood, classical Indian dances, acrobatic/gymnastic dances, and also classical dances.

The participants performed in the format of solos, duets, small and large groups, as well as in the format of ensembles and large ensembles.

"The main goal of the project is to support talented children and youth, to create conditions for them to perform on stage and develop. The most important thing is to strengthen cultural values and present the importance of dance art for universal human values and creativity," said ATA President Aziz Azizov.

The winners were determined by a professional jury, which included ATA Vice-President, teacher of the Ballet Academy Ulviya Hasanova, chief choreographer of the Jangi State Dance Ensemble Farhad Aliyev and Honored Artist Farida Ibrahimova. Prizes were presented to the winners by the Chairman of the SMA, Zakir Aliyev. The winners were Gaval and Khamsa dance team (Azerbaijan) and Darling and Dragonfly teams (Belarus).

"I congratulate all our winners and wish them new achievements! We are waiting for representatives of other countries at our next international competitions. We want to see teams that will represent Azerbaijan at international competitions. We are confident that our dancers will adequately represent Azerbaijan around the world," Zakir Aliyev emphasized.

