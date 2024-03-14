Baku to host festive concert dedicated to Novruz

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators will host a festive concert "Naxışlı Novruz" on March 15

State Children's Philharmonic will delight the little guests of the event with their performances, Azernews reports.

The concert is dedicated to the arrival of the Novruz holiday, which reflects the unique traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

The program is full of interesting, colorful dances, songs, and skits. The program will feature Azerbaijani composer and folk songs and dances. To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket.Az.

Note that the first day of Novruz falls on the spring equinox on March 20-21. The holiday celebrates the arrival of spring and the start of a new year.

On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. On February 23, 2010, the UN declared March 21 the International Day of Novruz.

Azerbaijan is to mark Torpaq Charshanbasi (Soil Tuesday) on March 19. The Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 21.

