Azerbaijani House in Krakow pays tribute to Khojaly genocide victims [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijani House in Krakow has commemorated the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland, Nargiz Gurbanova, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, and members of the local community attended the event organised on occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Azernews reports.

First, the participants observed a minute of silence to honour the memory of those killed in Khojaly. Later, the participants viewed the photos depicting the terrible massacre committed in Khojaly. Carnations were placed in front of the photos of the genocide victims, and candles were lit.

The attendees were informed about the Khojaly genocide. It was brought to attention that the Khojaly genocide was part of Armenia's ethnic cleansing policy.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.

