Young composers' music pieces thrill audience [PHOTOS]

6 February 2024 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a spectacular concert as part of the 10th Voice of Youth Festival.

Before the start of the concert program, an exhibition of works by young artists was presented in the foyer of the Philharmonic, Azernews reports.

Furthermore, the graduation works of young Azerbaijani composers were performed as part of the event.

The program included Uzeyir Mammadov's The Passage of Time Symphony, Nigar Suleyman's Triptych Symphony, Farid Fyatullayev's Dastgah, and four numbers of the suite from Ulkar Ashurbayli's opera "Tango History".

The works were performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Mustafa Mehmandarov and the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel.

The concert soloists were Nigar Asgarova (soprano), Rauf Mammadzade (baritone), Umida Abasova (violin), Khayal Aliyev (accordion), Sahavat Mammadov (tar).

The concert program was met with great interest by music enthusiasts.

The main goal of the Gəncliyin Səsi festival is to increase the interest of young people in the creative field as well as identify talents.

As part of the festival, a series of events were organised in Baku and in the regions of the country, covering such areas of art as music, theatre, painting, and decorative and applied arts.

With the participation of young people, concerts, puppet shows, creative fairs, and thematic exhibitions are held in Baku, Ganja, Gakh, and Salyan.

The festival's tenth edition covered such areas of art as music, theatre, painting, decorative arts, and applied arts.

For the first time, a concert program dedicated to ashiq art was held within the festival.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz