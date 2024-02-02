Azerbaijani film to be screened in Finland

2 February 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Teymur Gambarov's short film "İki gün" (Two days) has been included in the international competition program of the Tampere Film Festival, to be held in Finland on March 6-10.

The film tells about two days in the life of a small family during the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

In 2021, the film project became one of the winners of the Great Return pitching competition for short feature, documentary, and animated film projects, initiated by the Culture Ministry..

The Tampere Film Festival is an annual film festival held in early March in the Finnish city of Tampere. The festival is international, and the program consists of two sections: a national competition and an international competition.

Around 64 films from 48 countries have been selected for the international competition program.

The first festival was held in 1969. Since 1970, it has been held in its current form, which makes it the oldest short film festival in Northern Europe. Approximately 500 short films are screened during the five days of the festival each year.

