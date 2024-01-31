Azerbaijani People's Artist re-performs in Fikrat Amirov's masterpiece after twenty years [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

31 January 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

After twenty years, People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva has once again played in Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil", performing the role of Gulush.

"In 1998, when I was just taking my first steps on the opera stage, I played in this opera with our legendary People's Artist, Khuraman Gasimova. The artistic director was People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbayli. The opera premiere was a great success. Among the audience were prominent government officials and representatives of culture and science. And we were very pleased when, after the performance, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev came backstage, expressed kind words, talked very warmly with the creative team, and wished for further success. Unforgettable impressions and a great holiday," Fidan Hajiyeva said.

"Sevil" is a lyrical and psychological opera in four acts, written in 1949-1952. by the great composer Fikrat Amirov with a libretto by Talat Ayyubov, based on the drama of the same name by the prominent playwright Jafar Jabbarli.

It was first staged at the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theatre in Baku in 1953.

The opera is dedicated to the themes of freedom and education for Azerbaijani women. The events cover two periods: 1918-1919 and ten years later.

There were several editions of the opera. The current one was staged by Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev.

The parts in the opera were performed by the honoured artists Ilaha Afandiyeva, Tural Aghasiyev, Farid Aliyev, Azer Rzazade, Inara Babayeva, and actors Fahmin Ahmadli and Taleh Yahyayev.

The opera was conducted by the laureate of international competitions, Orkhan Gashimov.

Note that Baku will host Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival from April 27 to May 3.

The event is co-organized by the Vocal Music School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

