Baku to host Fidan Hajiyeva's First Int'l Opera Festival

28 January 2024

Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival from April 27 to May 3. The event is co-organized by the Vocal Music School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan, identify and support new talents in the field of opera.

"The festival will be a great musical festival for lovers of classical art. Over the course of seven days, music pieces by Azerbaijani classics and world authors will be performed in a number of concert venues by acclaimed artists from Azerbaijan and other countries. I would especially note that promimemt musicians will share the same stage with young talents. The festival will end with a spectacular gala concert," said Fidan Hajiyeva.

