Poetess Irana Gasimova stuns audience with her unique project

The Cine Club cinema hall hosted a poetic project, "KinoLirika," by poetess Irana Gasimova. During the evening, the author of the project read her poems, accompanied by music and footage from famous films, Azernews reports.

Despite the fact that KinoLirika has been held in Baku more than once, the event attracted a full house. According to Irana Gasimova, as part of the project, which started in 2017, it was shown in Baku five times.

The event was also successfully held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tbilisi, and Istanbul, but she especially remembered the performance in Moscow, says Irana Gasimova.

"Despite the fact that the audience there is very sophisticated in terms of any art, they treat poetry with extreme respect and seriousness. I recited my poems not only within the KinoLirika project but also at many different poetry evenings and other major events. There were not only thunderous applause and words of gratitude; many came up to me and discussed each individual poem they liked in detail. Such attention and love for poetry are always pleasant," she said.

The poems that the author recited during the evening are included in the collection "The Superiority of the Irrational".

Irana Gasimova is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, laureate of the Azerbaijani Golden Pen Prize. She is the author of several poetry collections.

Her works include the satirical play "What Women Want", the poetic performance KinoLirika, and the poetic play "Man and Woman".

