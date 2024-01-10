National conductor successfully tours China [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 January 2024 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian State Symphony Orchestra has successfully performed in China under the baton of the principal conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The tour covers 13 different cities in China: Shanghai, Dalian, Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanning, Changsha, Quzhou, Nantong, Wuxi, Wenzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, and Chongqing, Azernews reports.

Especially for the occasion of the New Year holidays, a concert program was prepared based on the works of Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The concert program includes Symphony No. 5, fragments from the opera Eugene Onegin, a suite from the ballet "The Nutcracker," as well as orchestral works by Austrian composers.

All concerts featured Greek pianist Theodosia Ntokou, who brilliantly performs Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Concerto.

At the end of each program, the Chinese audience thanked the concert participants with a standing ovation.

As a token of gratitude, the Azerbaijani conductor and the Russian Symphony Orchestra prepared an additional program consisting of Chinese music pieces.

The final concert of the tour will take place on January 10 at the Grand Theatre in Chongqing.

Note that Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev has successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Danube Symphony Orchestra (Hungary), Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia), etc.

The Russian Symphony Orchestra is well known to the Azerbaijani public. In 2006, the orchestra performed with great success at the international festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Dmitry Shostakovich.

At the festival, the orchestra was conducted by Russian cellist and conductor Mstislav Rostropovich.

