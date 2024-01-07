Azerbaijani opera singer fascinates Italian audience [PHOTOS]

7 January 2024 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned opera singer, Honoured Artist Afag Abbasova, has performed at a New Year's concert in the Italian city of Viareggio. The opera singer thrilled the audience with her fascinating performance at Eden Theatre, Azernews reports.

The Puccini Festival Orchestra, led by conductor Giuseppe Lanzetta, and tenor Diego Cavasini also performed on stage. The concert was broadcast live on TV channels 50 Canale and 88 Canale.

Famous for her beautiful voice, Afag Abbasova is considered one of the national opera singers.

The opera star is known for her wonderful range and effortless sound. She is a leading soloist at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

In 2019, Afag Abbasova was presented with the Commonwealth of Debuts Prize, awarded to cultural figures from Commonwealth countries whose creative achievements have made a significant contribution to the development and popularisation of various art forms.

The prize was awarded based on the results of 2018, which was proclaimed in the CIS as the Year of Culture.

The Commonwealth of Debuts Award was established by the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation and the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund in 2008.

In 2023, the renowned opera singer thrilled the Italian audience at a concert program themed Puccini's Heroes Concert held in Torre del Lago, Tuscany.

At the concert, Afaq Abbasova, shared the same stage with the Italian opera singers. She performed together with the world-famous soprano Martina Serafin.

